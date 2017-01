A Ford Mustang is mangled after hitting a tree in Colchester last night, but the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and only suffered a cut to the forehead.

The driver hit a car pulling out of a driveway on Route 354, at Maclyn Drive, went off the road and hit a pine tree, fire officials said.

The driver was able to get out and suffered a fairly significant cut on the forehead, but no other injuries.