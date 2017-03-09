Police have arrested the driver involved in a deadly pedestrian crash in Shelton last year.

William Donofrio, 25, was identified as the driver of Ford Taurus that fled the scene after a 54-year-old Shelton woman was killed on Route 110 in May 2016.

Teresa Glossy was struck on Howe Avenue, or Route 110, at Hill Street at 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday and died at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, according to police. The driver, Donofrio, fled the scene.

The investigation found that Donofrio cleaned and hid his car immediately after the accident.

Police Investigate 3 Serious Crashes in Shelton

(Published Thursday, May 12, 2016)

On Thursday Donofrio was charged with evading responsibility, tampering with physical evidence and failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian. His bond was set at $15,000.