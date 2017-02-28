Driver in Manchester New Year's Day Crash Arrested: Police

A Hartford man was arrested on a warrant related to a serious crash that sent several people to the hospital on New Year's morning, police said.

Quamel Smith, 24, was driving drunk on Hartford Road in Manchester just after midnight Jan. 1. Smith lost control of his vehicle and collided with another east bound car, which forced the collision of another car into an on-coming westbound car causing another collision and forcing the third car off the road, police said.

Two unrestrained rear passengers in Smith's car were seriously injured and are still rehabilitating, while two other passengers were less seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the second car sustained incapacitating injuries and her 7-year-old daughter, who was properly restrained, only had minor injuries, according to police.

Manchester Police said Smith was not licensed to drive and he failed several roadside sobriety tests and a breath test indicated that his blood alcohol content was .200, more than double the legal limit of .08.

His charges include risk of injury to a minor, six counts of assault, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

Smith's bond was set at $80,000.