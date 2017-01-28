East Hartford police said a drunk driver crashed into a pole Saturday and caused serious damage that closed Main Street for several hours.

Police allege that a female driver was drunk when she crashed her car into a pole in the area of Main Street and Pitkin Street around 2:45 a.m. That driver, who has not been identified, was charged with DUI.

The crash took down traffic lights and wires and the road was closed for several hours while crews worked to make repairs.

As of 1:30 p.m. the lights had been repaired and the road had reopened.