Ducklings Rescued from Storm Drain in West Hartford

Police, animal control, and two citizens rescued ducklings that fell down a storm drain on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Wednesday.

West Hartford Animal Control said that the mother duck was spotted pacing across New Britain Avenue near the West Farms Mall Wednesday. Animal Control, police and two passers-by all responded to get the ducklings out of the drain.

Officer J. Mahon was on scene protecting the anxious mother while rescuers did their work.

All the ducklings were safely removed and returned to their mother.