Yard Goats to Hold Brew Fest at Dunkin' Donuts Park in October

Dunkin’ Donuts Park will transform from the home of the Hartford Yard Goats to the home of the “G.O.A.T. ‘Greatest of All Time’ Brew Fest” in October.

The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club is hosting its first Brew Fest at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Bus Drivers will be performing the music.

Tickets are $40 for general admission. A limited number of VIP, or VIG tickets, are $75 and the charge for designated drivers is $20.

Proceeds will benefit the Yard Goats Foundation, a Connecticut-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing social, educational and scholarship opportunities for the youth in local communities in connection with the activities of the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club.

You can get tickets by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), online or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

All guests must be 21 years or older to attend this event.

Beer sampling takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for attendees with a general admission ticket and you’ll get a collectible sample mug.

Guests who purchase a VIP, or VIG ticket, will be allowed early entry to Dunkin’ Donuts Park at noon and will also have access to the dugouts and warning track to hang and listen to the band.

Breweries that signed up early include Ballast Point Brewing Co., Goose Island, Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, Long Trail, Shebeen Brewing Company and These Guys Brewing Company and more are expected to join the roster.

You can find more information and buy tickets online here.



