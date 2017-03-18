East Hampton Police Investigate Reported Carjacking

East Hampton police are investigating after a woman reported her vehicle was carjacked by a gun-wielding suspect Friday afternoon.

Police said they received the report around 3 p.m. Friday. The victim reported that her car was parked and running at the end of her driveway on Haddam Neck Road. As she walked toward her home, she noticed a man run toward the car. The victim told police that when she and a friend tried to stop the man, he showed a gun.

The victim and her friend suffered minor injuries during the struggle, police said.

Officers found the stolen vehicle on Basket Shop Road in Haddam Neck. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a tall male and was wearing jeans and a gray hoodie at the time of the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hampton police at 860-267-9066.