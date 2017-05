A 26-year-old East Hartford man accused in the sex trafficking of a minor has been arrested on federal charges.

A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Alexander Pedraza, 26, of East Hartford, with one count of sex trafficking of a minor. He pleaded not guilty.

Pedraza is accused of recruiting, harboring and transported a minor to engage in commercial sex acts between approximately March 5 and March 12.