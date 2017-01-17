East Hartford Man Charged with Stealing Car in Hartford

Hartford police nabbed a man accused of stealing a car Monday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. they responded to the area of 235 Sigourney St. for a report of a large disturbance. When officers arrived they spotted a car speeding away from the scene.

Police said officers kept the vehicle in sight and saw it stop at the intersection of Albany avenue and Sigourney Street. At that point the driver got out and tried to escape on foot, police said.

Police caught up with the suspect, identified as Robert Coleman, 34, of east Hartford, and took him into custody. According to police, Coleman took the keys to the vehicle by force and took off with it.

The Major Crimes Division was notified. Coleman is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, interfering with police, and reckless driving.