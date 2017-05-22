East Hartford Man Killed in Washington Motorcycle Crash

A 25-year-old East Hartford man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Washington Saturday.

Connecticut State Police said Thien Truong was riding his motorcycle on Route 109 in Washington when he lost control coming around a left turn near Popple Swamp Road. Truong was airlifted to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar and later died of his injuries.

A second motorcycle, operated by Michael Masser, 30, of Hartford, was riding behind Truong and also crashed. Masser was taken to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.