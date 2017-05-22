East Hartford Man Killed in Washington Motorcycle Crash

A 25-year-old East Hartford man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Washington Saturday.
Connecticut State Police said Thien Truong was riding his motorcycle on Route 109 in Washington when he lost control coming around a left turn near Popple Swamp Road. Truong was airlifted to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar and later died of his injuries.
A second motorcycle, operated by Michael Masser, 30, of Hartford, was riding behind Truong and also crashed. Masser was taken to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Published 20 minutes ago