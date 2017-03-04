East Haven Police Arrest Wanted Man Following Chase

East Haven police have arrested a man wanted on a parole violation who police say led them on a car and foot chase while he had a woman and a young child in his vehicle.

Martezz Banks, 25, had several outstanding arrest warrants including one out of East Haven charging him with assaulting someone with a hammer, and a parole violation.

Police said officers conducting surveillance spotted Banks at a parking lot on North Branford. When Banks left the parking lot a North Branford officer pulled him over, but Banks took off, according to police.

Banks struck several cars on Route 1 while fleeing, police said.

According to police, the suspect drove onto Interstate 95 and crossed into East Haven. When he tried to exit the highway, he rear-ended another car at the off-ramp at exit 5. Banks then left the car and took off on foot. Police took him into custody on James Street under an overpass, police said.

Police discovered a woman and a young child in Bank’s car. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation but were not injured, police said.

Banks was evaluated at the hospital then turned over to the New Haven Department of Parole to answer to the parole violation warrant. He will be served with the East Haven warrant and will face charges for the chase, police said.