East Lyme Schools Looking To Update 3 Elementary Schools

A lack of air conditioning, better security and increasing enrollment are reasons the East Lyme Superintendent of Schools said the town's three elementary schools need upgrades.

The $37 million dollar project is in the hands of the Board of Selectmen Wednesday night, but it also comes with a price tag for taxpayers.

The average homeowner would need to foot an extra $300 to $400 dollars each year, for 20 years, according to First Selectman Mark Nickerson.

But after multiple proposals — one in the range of $100 million that involved building a brand new school — Nickerson said the three-school renovation is the most financially responsible prospect.

"It keeps everyone's house value up when you have good schools because the next family that's going to buy your home is looking for that community with a great school system," Nickerson said.

Superintendent Jeffrey Newton said all three elementary schools — Niantic Center, Flanders, and Lillie B. Haynes — need better air flow, need to become compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, along with fixing broken ceiling tiles, getting new flooring, and new lighting.

"I'm a proud graduate of Niantic Center elementary school and it looks exactly the same as it does when I went there," Newton said.

Newton said enrollment keeps going up. Right now it's at 850 elementary school students. It's projected to increase to 900 to 1,000 students.

"We're seeing a lot of jobs that are on the rise through (Electric Boat) and that's driving some parents into the area as well," Newton said.

"Parents are pretty happy with the education their children get. But if you look around the buildings are aging," said Tara Dowling. Her son went through Niantic Center School. Her daughter is still a student there. She works at Lillie B. Haynes.

She believes he project will benefit the entire community.

"Just because your children grow it doesn't mean that you don't need to take care of the next group of kids that come through."

The Board of Selectmen is voting on the project Wednesday night. It would then move to the Board of Finance and eventually be put up for vote on a town referendum.