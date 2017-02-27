East Windsor has been selected as the location for the third casino proposed for the state of Connecticut.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes announced today that they have selected East Windsor as the site for the proposed entertainment and gaming facility in the Hartford region.

The proposed site was the prior home of a Showcase Cinema and a Wal-Mart.

“From the beginning, we’ve said that we want to site our new facility in a town that’s eager to have us. With the unanimous vote by the Board of Selectmen, East Windsor fits that bill, and we’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with them,” Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said in a statement.

East Windsor Casino Agreement

The Board of Selectmen in East Windsor signed a development agreement today with Connecticut's Indian tribes to build a third casino. (Published Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017)

“Today’s announcement is a critical step towards our goal of saving Connecticut jobs and revenue,” Kevin Brown, chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, said in a statement. “We’re honored to have the community of East Windsor by our side as we move forward with bringing our facility to life.”

The development agreement the East Windsor Board of Selectmen approved Saturday states that MMCT will pay the town $3 million no later than 15 months before the gaming facility opens. MMCT would also pay the town $3 million annually on top of regular tax payments, which are expected to total approximately $5.5 million per year.

Lawmakers would still have to approve a third casino and the governor would have to sign off on any bill that made it to his desk.

Windsor Locks was the other finalist the tribes selected.