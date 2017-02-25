East Windsor Holds Special Meeting to Vote on Casino Agreement

East Windsor town officials held a special meeting at East Windsor High School Saturday to vote on a Development Agreement between the town and MMCT Venture LLC, the joint Mohegan-Mashantucket Pequot company, that could pave the way for a third casino in the state.

In a forum earlier this week, representatives from MMCT said they were close to announcing their preferred location for the project, having narrowed it down to East Windsor or Windsor Locks.

Casino allies have said this project is about economic growth, and maintaining critical employment in the state, along with crucial state tax dollars that come from the casinos. The tribes said a third casino in Connecticut is essential to compete with the new MGM Resorts International Casino that is scheduled to open in late 2018 near Springfield, Mass.

The Coalition Against Casino and Expansion has spoken against plans for a third casino in the state, saying that gambling has negative economic and social impacts.

Opponents in East Windsor have also voiced concerns about traffic congestion and the toll on the town’s infrastructure and emergency services.

Voting on a real estate development agreement does not necessarily green-light a project, but rather lays out ground rules for a project, such as a time frame and how the design can move forward. Lawmakers would have to approve a third casino, and the governor would have to sign off on any bill that made it to his desk.