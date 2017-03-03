East Windsor Man Charged with DUI in September Crash | NBC Connecticut
East Windsor Man Charged with DUI in September Crash

    East Windsor Police Department
    This crash on Route 5 in East Windsor occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 and sent four people to the hospital.

    An East Windsor man has been charged with driving under the influence following a serious accident in September.

    Julio Rodriguez, 48, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, DUI, improper use of registration plate, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, insufficient insurance, and failure to have motor vehicle lights lit.

    According to police, Rodriguez was involved in a crash on Route 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that sent four people to the hospital. The crash was one of several accidents in the area that prompted police to increase traffic patrols in the area.

    He was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court Friday.

