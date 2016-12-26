East Windsor Man Pulled Gun on Family Member Christmas Morning: Police | NBC Connecticut
East Windsor Man Pulled Gun on Family Member Christmas Morning: Police

    East Windsor Police
    Americo Perez, 62, is accused of pulling a gun on a family member in East Windsor early on Christmas morning.

    East Windsor police arrested a man after they say he pulled a gun on a family member while intoxicated early Christmas morning.

    Officers responded to the Mill Pond Village Apartments on Mill Pond Road in the Broad Brook section of town around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

    They stopped a car as it tried to leave the area and found the driver, Americo Perez, 62, was the man allegedly involved in the incident.

    After searching the car, police found the gun hidden inside the apartment where the dispute took place, authorities said.

    A further investigation determined there were children present when Perez allegedly pointed the gun at the family member.

    Perez was charged with first-degree threatening, carrying a loaded firearm under influence of liquor, first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to or impairing the morals of children.

    He was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

