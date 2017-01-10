East Windsor Officer Uses Narcan to Revive Overdose Victim

East Windsor police used Narcan to revive a man suffering a heroin overdose, police said.

Monday around 7 p.m. officers were called to a home on Santic Road for a reported heroin overdose. When they arrived they found a male lying in the kitchen floor unresponsive. His breathing was labored and his hands had turned blue, police said.

The male was revived when an officer gave him two doses of Narcan. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The patient was not identified.

East Windsor police said their officers have been carrying Narcan since 2014 after training by the East Windsor Ambulance Association. This is the fifth incident where an officer has used Narcan to reverse an overdose.