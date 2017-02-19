East Windsor Police Seek Suspected Car Thief

East Windsor police said the suspect pictured above stole a car from the Mercury Fuel gas station on South Main Street Friday.

East Windsor police are searching for a man accused of stealing a car from the Mercury Fuel on South Main Street Friday.

According to police, the owner of the car left it running when he went into the store and the suspect hopped in and drove away. The car has Connecticut plate # AF66578 and is a red 2006 Ford Taurus. Police believe the suspect was heading to Enfield.

The same man is a suspect in the theft of a coin jar from the 7-11 at 183 South Main Street and police think he frequents the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact East Windsor police at 860-292-8240.