East Windsor Police Warn of Paving Scam

East Windsor police have issued a warning after a resident fell victim to a paving scam Tuesday.

The victim told police a man came up to her door and said he had leftover asphalt from a job and asked if she was interested in having her gravel driveway paved.

When the victim agreed, a dump truck dropped material on her driveway and an excavator then came and packed everything down. The victim gave the crew a check for $3,500 made out to Jacob Stanley.

East Windsor police believe this is part of a nationwide scam involving the Stanley’s, where a man offers a great deal on paving work but then takes the money without completing the job.

If residents have any concerns about the legitimacy of an offer, they should not accept. Suspicious activity can be reported to East Windsor police.