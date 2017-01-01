Eight Displaced Following Sunday Morning Hartford Fire

Eight people are displaced and one is injured after a fire on New Year’s Day damaged a building in Hartford, fire officials say.

Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz says the department was called to 23 Garfield Street in Hartford at around 11:45 a.m. this morning for a two alarm structure fire.

The blaze was contained to the outside porch of the structure, but smoke damage did affect the building’s living areas, Ortiz said.

Of the people displaced, five were adults and three were children Ortiz said.

According to Ortiz, one of the adults sustained non-life threatening burn injures to the chest area and they were transported to the local hospital for treatment.

No firefighters were injured, Ortiz said.

As of 1:24 p.m., fire crews had left the scene, Ortiz said.

According to Ortiz, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal, but it is not believed to be suspicious.