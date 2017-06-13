3 Milford Schools Will Not Be Released Until Incident in Park Is Under Control

Three Milford schools are locked down and students will not be dismissed until police said it is safe to do so as they deal with an emotionally disturbed person in Eisenhower Park.

Matthewson School, Orange Avenue School and Platt Technical High School are all on lockdown because of the incident in the park, according to police. Officers are at the schools and police are advising parents not to go to their's children's school.

Police said they have the park surrounded.

The person said he is armed and he's threatening to harm himself or police, according to police.

Police said the park and the attached facilities, including the dog park and trails off West River Street, are all closed.



