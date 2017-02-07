Elderly Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Greenwich

An elderly man was killed when he was struck by a car while crossing West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich Monday, according to Greenwich police.

Police said the man from Port Chester, NY, who was in his 80s, was hit at the intersection of West Putnam Avenue and Western Junior Highway. He was taken to Greenwich Hospital where he died of his injuries. The victim has not been publicly identified.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and tried to help.

The Greenwich Police Department’s Traffic Section is investigating.