Elevated Copper Levels Found in Sinks at Hartford School

Elevated levels of copper have been found in sinks in classrooms in one Hartford school, district officers confirmed.

School district spokesman Pedro Zayas confirmed that six sinks at the Mary Hooker Environmental Sciences Magnet School tested high for levels of copper. The testing was done after blue discoloration appeared in the water in February, which can be a sign of copper contamination.

The sinks and water foundations in the school were tested. Ingesting high levels of copper can lead to a range of health problems, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

The sinks that tested high have been turned off until the district can determine a remediation plan.