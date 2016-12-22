Ellington Mother of 2 Killed a Year Ago Remembered

More than 100 people gathered at Arbor Park in Ellington on Thursday night for a vigil remembering Connie Dabate.

"I never had a sister, but she was my sister," said Kim Phillips, who called Dabate her best friend.

For family and friends, continuing on without the 39-year-old is a daily struggle.

"This past year we grieved together when you left us too soon," said Darlene Beaudry.

"She would never be able to tuck her children into bed that Christmas night or wake up with them that morning to see the presents left by Santa," said Phillips.

It was one year ago on December 23rd when police responded to the Dabate's Birchview Drive home for a burglary alarm. Inside the home they found Connie Dabate dead and her husband, Richard, with non-life threatening injuries.

Every day since, family, friends, and neighbors have hoped for a break in the case.

"I have faith. I know this will eventually get resolved, but it's very difficult to wait for that to happen," said Phillips.

Organizers of the vigil say it’s important to focus on how Dabate lived. Friends spoke of her charity, her kindness, and her strength.

"This is a way to honor her, and I know she would be so pleased looking down, seeing her friends and family," said Phillips.

Those who knew Dabate say it's important for them to remember.

"It's been a year since we lost our friend, and we don't want her memory to fade," said Liz Sprague.

Regarding the case, state police say it remains an active investigation.