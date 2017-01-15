Emergency Crews Respond to Fire at a Home in South Windsor

Emergency and fire crews remain on scene at a fire that broke out at a home on Griffin Road Sunday night.

Fire officials said they have been told by neighbors that there were several dogs being kept at the home.

According to emergency crews, they believe all of the animals home at the time of the fire have died.

No people were home when the fire broke out and no injuries to any firefighters have been reported.

This is a developing story, we will update the story when more details become available.