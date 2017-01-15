Emergency Crews Respond to Fire at a Home in South Windsor | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Emergency Crews Respond to Fire at a Home in South Windsor

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Connecticut

    Emergency and fire crews remain on scene at a fire that broke out at a home on Griffin Road Sunday night.

    Fire officials said they have been told by neighbors that there were several dogs being kept at the home.

    According to emergency crews, they believe all of the animals home at the time of the fire have died. 

    No people were home when the fire broke out and no injuries to any firefighters have been reported. 

    This is a developing story, we will update the story when more details become available. 

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices