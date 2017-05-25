Schick Employee Injured in Industrial Accident in Milford

An employee of Schick Manufacturing in Milford was rushed to the hospital, where she is in serious condition, after her hand became lodged in a machine this morning.

Company employees said the woman's arm became entangled in the machine around 9:15 a.m. and the security department called 911 to respond to the facility at 10 Leighton Road.

They said Schick employees made a valiant effort to help the woman by immediately disconnecting the power to the machine after her right hand got caught in the machine.

Milford firefighters applied a tourniquet because the woman was bleeding very heavily.

She was extricated fairly quickly and rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

No information was available on her condition, but officials said she was conscious and alert.

An OSHA investigation is underway, which is mandatory for an indiustrial accident. Schick is providing counseling for employees.







