Enfield Board of Education Chairman Controversial Facebook Posts

A photo posted on Facebook by Republican and Enfield Board of Education Chairman Tom Sirard shows Abraham Lincoln with text that reads:

"Haven't seen the democrats this mad since we took away their slaves."

The photo published last week on Sirard’s personal Facebook page sparked a petition calling for his resignation. While, his posts can’t be seen publicly, they can be seen by his more than 1,600 Facebook friends and the post has now been made public in this petition.

The petition states in part, "His comments are offensive and should not to be brushed off lightly as frivolous behavior."

"I feel it is offensive," said petition organizer John Foxx.

Foxx said he helped organize the nearly 100 signature petition. Two years ago, Foxx also ran for the 7th district state senate as a democrat.

"If the teachers and educators in our town have to respect a certain level of decorum it should be the same for elected officials," said Foxx.

"It's political grandstanding at it's worse case," said J.R. Romano, who is head of CT Republican Party.

Romano spoke on behalf of Sirard because the Sirard said he could not meet with us. Romano feels this petition is politically charged.

"They are just trying some form of chaos or political controversy where there is none," said Romano.

Although unhappy, both some feel the post does not warrant Sirard’s resignation from the school board.

"I wouldn't ask for his resignation on something like this but he needs to be more careful on the stuff that he posts," said Marvin Vincent.

The Enfield Superintendent said the policies in order for BOE members does not call for what he said is "board member policing."

There will likely be no action taken action Sirard. Petition organizers think otherwise, and said the will attend the BOE meeting next Tuesday to voice their concerns.