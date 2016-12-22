Enfield Firefighters Battle Blaze on Pleasant Road | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Enfield Firefighters Battle Blaze on Pleasant Road

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Enfield Fire Department

    Fire broke out at a home on Pleasant Road in Enfield early this morning and burned from the roof and the right side of the home, according to Enfield Fire Spokesman Mark Zarcaro.

    The fire department was alerted to a blaze at the single-family home just after 4:30 a.m., Zarcaro said, and the fire was deemed under control at 5:17 a.m. but the scene remains active with Enfield Police and EMS providing assistance.

    No one was injured. One person was home and was able to evacuate.

    Enfield Police said Pleasant Road is closed near the scene while crews continue to work.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices