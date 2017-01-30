Enfield Man Accused of Causing Accident While Driving Drunk

Suffield police have arrested a man accused of causing an accident while driving drunk, police said Monday.

Police allege that Michael DiRosa, 35, of Enfield, was driving drunk Friday night when he crashed into another vehicle on East North Street near Thompsonville Road. The force of the impact forced that vehicle into a second, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

DiRosa was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, failure to obey control signal, and refusal to submit to breath chemical analysis test. He was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.