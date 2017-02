Enfield police said the suspect pictured above robbed the Santander Bank on Enfield Street Friday afternoon.

Enfield police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Santander Bank on Enfield Street Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect pictured above robbed the bank at 800 Enfield Street around 1:40 p.m. He is described as around 5-foot-10 and was wearing a ski hat, glasses, a dark jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Timothy Lewis at 860-763-8939.