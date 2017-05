Erik Estrada stopped for a picture with a Connecticut State trooper at Bradley Airport on Memorial Day.

"Sorry John, it's Ponch & Trooper Cummings now!" Connecticut State Police posted on its Facebook on Monday.

Estrada is well-known for his character as Officer Frank Poncherello on the hit TV series CHiPs.

Estrada was traveling through Bradley Airport, state police said.

It was not clear where he was going or coming from.