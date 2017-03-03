Evening Snow Squalls Bring in an Arctic Chill

Snow squalls will move through the state during the early evening hours. If a squall hits your town you can expect reduced visibility, high winds, and a quick coating to a half inch of snow.

The squalls will be short lived and should only last for 10 to 20 minutes. The squalls move out of the state later this evening.

We're in for a very chilly night with temperatures falling into the single digits for many locations.

Winds tonight will be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. The gusty winds will continue through the day tomorrow. The winds will result in temperatures feeling even colder than they actually are.

We're forecasting wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero tomorrow, especially during the morning hours.

The cold air sticks around for Sunday as well. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the single digits statewide. High temperatures Sunday will rise into the middle 30s.

The cold air quickly exits by Monday afternoon. We're expecting temperatures to go from the single digits Monday morning to the middle to upper 40s by the afternoon hours.