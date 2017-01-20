Experts Say Flu Hasn't Hit Peak of Season

The flu is widespread in 29 states including Connecticut at the beginning for 2017.

Experts say it likely has not even hit the peak yet.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in the past week or two,” Dr. Steven Wolf from Saint Francis Hospital, said.

It’s a similar situation at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

“We’ve certainly seen an increase in number of patients,” Dr. Virginia Bieluch said.

They confirm what many of us are experiencing: a lot of people are coming down with the flu right now.

The Department of Public Health released updated numbers showing the flu is widespread in the state with nearly 800 reported cases since August.

Hot spots include 287 flu reports in Fairfield County, 209 cases in Hartford and 177 in New Haven.

So far this season, five people in the state have died from flu-complications.

While, anyone can be develop problems, those most at danger include the young and elderly, as well as people with health conditions.

“The sooner you get your flu shot the better,” Bieluch said.

Health experts said the flu vaccine seems to be working fairly well this season by matching the strain of flu going around.

Also to help preventing the flu, think about eating well, resting, and practicing good hygiene.

“Just trying to take care better care of yourself during this time probably pays some dividends,” Wolf said.

While the flu vaccine takes several weeks to reach full effectiveness, it can help in the meantime.

And we’re still not at peak, which last year was into February and March.