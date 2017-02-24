FBI Dunkin' Donuts Park Investigation Underway

The FBI has launched an investigation into the troubled Dunkin' Donuts Park project in Hartford.

The probe was prompted by information shared by the city.

“The probe being reported today is not focused on the City of Hartford, and we believe that it was prompted by information proactively shared by the City of Hartford," Mayor Luke Bronin said. "My administration contacted the FBI to share concerns about Centerplan’s handling of the project, including their failure to pay subcontractors for their work. This is one more demonstration of our commitment to absolute accountability, because that’s what taxpayers deserve.”

Public bond money given to Centerplan to pay subcontractors working on the the ballpark site apparently never made it to those various contracted workers, a source confirmed with the NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters, on the condition of anonymity.

The Yard Goats' stadium project started early in 2015. Construction was suspended last year in May when the city fired Centerplan and DoNo Hartford LLC.

A new contractor is working to finish the stadium in time for the Yard Goats opening day on April 13.