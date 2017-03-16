First Alert: Snow to Impact Weekend Plans

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a 'First Alert' for accumulating snow possible this weekend.

Light snow will develop midday Saturday and will continue into Sunday morning. Most of the state will experience primarily snow however some areas along the shoreline could see a mix of rain and snow.

It certainly doesn't look like a big storm however it will be just enough to slicken up the roads Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

The track of this storm system is still up in the air. A track closer to Connecticut could bring more snow to the state while a track further out to see will only bring a few snow showers.

We will continue to look over the latest model information and update the forecast accordingly.