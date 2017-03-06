Facebook Live Video Purportedly Shows 10-Year-Old Driving in Monroe | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Facebook Live Video Purportedly Shows 10-Year-Old Driving in Monroe

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Monroe Police Department

    A Monroe woman was arrested after police said she Facebook live-streamed a 10-year-old driving a car. 

    Lisa Nussbaum, 38, was arrested Friday after Monroe police got several calls from people who said they were witnessing the Facebook live video.

    Police said the video was recorded by Nussbaum and purportedly shows her 10-year-old child driving the car on public roads in Monroe.

    Nussbaum has been charged with risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor.

    She was released on a promise to appear. 

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices