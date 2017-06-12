Hartford police arrested four people and seized multiple dirt bikes and off-road vehicles Sunday after learning of a gathering through a Facebook post.

Police learned that a group was planning to gather fora group ride at 495 Flatbush Avenue around noon Sunday. Officers responded and seized several vehicles, including a stolen motorcycle and a scooter. A fake gun was also recovered.

Four people were arrested and more arrests are pending, police said.

Rene Rodriguez, 24, of Hartford, was charged with prohibited operation.

Kyle Daniels, 23, of Hartford, was charged with possession of stolen plates and obliterating a vehicle vin number.

Xiomara Serrano-Guzman, 27, of Springfield, Mass. was charged with improper operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, striking an offier with a vehicle, insufficient insurance, and interfering with police.

Jose Carasillo, 31, of Newington, was charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.