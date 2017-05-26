Fairfield police detective Stephen Rilling, the son of the mayor of Norwalk, is accused of taking drug evidence from the Fairfiield police department and the mayor released a statement saying his son has a substance abuse problem brought on by a prescription for pain medication.

Detective Stephen Rilling, 40, was arrested after an investigation into the misappropriation of drug evidence between June 2016 and February of 2017. The investigation has been going on for several weeks, according to the Fairfield Police department.

Police said the allegations of inappropriate actions came to the department’s attention on April 12 and Detective Rilling was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an ongoing internal investigation. Then, police launched a criminal investigation with the state’s attorney’s office.

“Like too many other families in Connecticut, my son and our family are facing the effects of the opoid epidemic that is sweeping our state,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement.

“In the past few weeks I learned that my son has a substance abuse problem brought on by prescription pain medication. He has accepted responsibility for his situation and is in therapy. We are proud of the way he is facing this problem and will continue to stand by him as he works toward recovery.

“We are a family who believes in the power of prayer. With prayer and hard work, Steve will get healthy and will move on with his life. This is a personal matter for our family and I will have no further comment,” the statement from the mayor says.

Stephen Rilling has been charged with third-degree computer crime, larceny in the second degree, forgery in the second degree, possession of narcotics, false entry by an officer or agent of a public community and tampering with evidence.

He was processed and released after posting a $5,000 court-imposed bond.

Police said the chief ordered an audit of the evidence room and revealed that, with the exception of these cases, all other evidence was accounted for and no money or other items of value were ever removed.







