Family Said Student Pilot Killed in East Haven Crash Devoted Himself to Flying

The man who was killed in the plane crash in East Haven on Wednesday was a student pilot who loved being in the skies, according to those who knew him.

Pablo Campos Isona, 31, of East Haven, was killed when the Piper PA-38 Tomahawk he was in crashed in East Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

He was a front desk employee at the La Quinta Hotel on Long Wharf in New Haven and a photo of him now sits where he works.

His nephew, Will Gonzalez, said his uncle devoted himself to flying. He had completed half of his flight school courses and was doing well in flight school.

"This is probably the worst day of my life," Gonzalez said. "I was just sitting with him at the kitchen table yesterday when he was studying."

A friend said Campos Isona died doing what he loved.