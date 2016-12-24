Fans React to Carrie Fisher's Health Scare

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Carrie Fisher attends the 54th New York Film Festival - 'Bright Lights' Photo Cal on October 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

While Carrie Fisher might not have had a part in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” moviegoers were thinking about her.

“I was very sad and I hope she gets better,” Joseph Ferraro of New Haven, said.

Well wishes to Fisher from people heading in to see Rogue One at the Holiday Cinemas in Wallingford Friday.

Fisher might always be idolized for her role as the powerful and beautiful Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars.”

Video Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack on Flight

“You never really saw a female princess acting like that. It was always Cinderella, the glass slipper. And she was like pretty tough and awesome,” Millicent Malcolm of Middlefield, said.

“Especially as a woman she was a strong female influence. For a little girl growing up she was someone we could look up to,” Anita Poulton of Wallingford, said.

As strong as Fisher was on-screen, she was honest about her struggles off-screen.

Back in 2011 she was honored at a fundraising gala for New Canaan’s Silver Hill Hospital.

According to reports, Fisher credited the mental health facility in Connecticut for changing her life around.

“Not just Princess Leia but also a warrior for those of us that battle with certain mental illness,” Poulton said.

Fisher had been promoting her eighth book – a collection called “Princess Diarist.”

And now as she recovers in a Los Angeles hospital from a reported heart attack mid-flight, her fans wish her the best.

Video Berlin Attack Suspect Killed in Shootout With Milan Police

“Hope for good health for her,” Malcolm said.

Fisher had been busy recently.

Besides her book tour, she had just wrapped filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”