Father, Son Arrested After SWAT Team Situation in West Haven

Police swarmed to an area near the train station in West Haven on Wednesday.

A father and son have been arrested after a barricade situation at a building in West Haven on Wednesday.

Reports of an argument between someone with a gun and another with a wrench prompted a large police presence at the Armstrong Building on Saw Mill Road near the West Haven train station at approximately 12:04 p.m.

The SWAT team was called to the former factory building and people were evacuated.

Mark J. Fabrizi, 49, and his son Mark T. Fabrizi, 26, both from Startford, were arrested and charged with assaulting two other men, police said. One victim suffered serious injuries, while the other had minor ones.

The father was chaged with assault with a firearm, unlawful restraint, assault, threatening, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The son was charged with conspiracy to commit Assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint.

Saw Mill Road was closed from Railroad Avenue to Elm Street and police urged people to avoid the area during the incident.