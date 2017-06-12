Feds Reopen Asylum Petition From Derby Dad Fighting Deportation: Senator

A Derby father who has been fighting deportation to his native Guatemala will have another chance to remain in the U.S.

The Board of Immigration Appeals has agreed to re-open the asylum petition for Luis Barrios, according to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

This comes after Barrios was granted a two-year stay of removal.

Barrios said he had been on the radar of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, since police pulled him over in 2011 because a taillight on his truck was out. He explained that he had been authorized to work in the country over the years, but recently had been labeled as a threat.

According to the New Haven Register, Barrios fears going back to Guatemala since his father and brother were killed in the country.

Blumenthal’s office said they asked the BIA re-open Barrios’ case to give him the opportunity to present his case for asylum before a judge and to seek permanent legal status in the United States.