There was a fiery car accident on Bolton Road in Vernon on Friday.

Vernon Police said one car went off the roadway on Bolton Road.

The road was closed between Bread and Milk Road and Reservoir Road.

"I was just driving up the road way on the way to my house," a neighbor, Frankie Zanin, told NBC Connecticut. "I saw flames coming up and i saw how much traffic and i ran up to see what happened."

Zanin said the woman in the car was already out of it when he showed up.

"I don't know how she got out," Zanin said. "It was very lucky. I don't know how she wasn't more injured or got out of the car. it was pretty serious."

No other information was immediately available.