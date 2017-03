The Somers Fire Department responded to an active fire in the area of 91 Colton Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to the Tolland County Mutual Aid Fire Service.

As of 7:45 all occupants of the building were reported to be outside, officials said.

Multiple fire crews from Enfield are responding with mutual aid, according to officials.

Officials said Eversource is also responding to the scene.

