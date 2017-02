Fire broke out at the main office building at the Lone Oak Campground in East Canaan Sunday.

Multiple departments responded to a fire at the Lone Oak campground in East Canaan Sunday.

Norfolk fire officials said the fire happened at the main office building at the campground site at 360 Canaan Norfolk Road, which houses offices and bathroom facilities. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the damage was or what caused the fire.

