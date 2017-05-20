Fire Damages Two-Family Home in New Haven

Fire broke out at a two-family home on Maple Street in New Haven Friday.

Flames heavily damaged a home on Maple Street in New Haven Friday night, but thankfully the families that live there escaped safely.

Firefighters said everyone, including two children, escaped the two-family home at 112 Maple Street unharmed.

The building was heavily damaged and a nearby home was also burned.

“High winds, for a summer night, significant wind pushed the fire and that’s what exposed the other building and caused damage to the side,” explained Chief John Alston of the New Haven Fire Department.

One firefighter did have to be checked out but it expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



