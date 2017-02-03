Fire Destroys Wilton House

Fire destroyed a house in Wilton on Thursday evening and investigators will be back out to the scene today to investigate.

Dispatchers received reports of fire at 7 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Shadow Lane and Hurlbutt Street, found the home engulfed and crews from six departments provided mutual aid.

It took about three hours for firefighters to knock down the fire and the road was closed for about five hours.

Because of the damage, a fire watch crew remained at the scene overnight.

The residents were not home when fire broke out and no one was injured in the blaze.

Officials said fire significantly damaged the house and it’s pretty much a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The fire marshal will return to the scene to investigate.