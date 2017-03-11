Fire Rips Through Two Homes in Ansonia, 11 Displaced

Fire heavily damaged a building at the corner of Liberty and 4th Street in Ansonia Friday night.

Eleven people were displaced when fire ripped through two buildings in Ansonia Friday night.

Ansonia Assistant Fire Chief Michael Eheman confirms crews responded around 10:30 p.m. to a building on the corner of Liberty and 4th Street. One structure was fully involved and the fire spread to a second house next door.

Seymour and Derby responded mutual aid to assist.

Eheman said that no injuries were reported, but the weather caused issues for firefighters. When crews first arrived, the hydrant was frozen, limiting immediate access to water. Additionally, the wind and cold kept causing equipment and gear, including the firefighters’ clothing, to freeze

The first building, a three-family home, is likely a total loss, according to fire officials. The second building, a two-family home, sustained substantial damage as well.

It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control and crews worked through the night on overhaul.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.