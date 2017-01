Fire broke out at the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club in Wethersfield Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded around 2:19 p.m. for reports of heavy smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found the primary building heavily involved in fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the Wethersfield Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. No injuries were reported but the structure was heavily damaged.