Firefighters Struggle with Freezing Temperatures in Stamford

Cold weather continues to cause trouble for fire crews across the state.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday firefighters in Stamford responded to a fire at a two-story home on Old Orchard Lane. Crews brought in tankers because the area did not have hydrants, and struggled with freezing temperatures and icy conditions as they battled the blaze.

Multiple departments responded, totaling about 40 firefighters, and it took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control, fire officials said.

The residents were home at the time but got out safely before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.